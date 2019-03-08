Lakers Photographer Andy Bernstein Being Recognized With ‘All Access’ Exhibit At Los Angeles Public Library Through April 14

Famed Los Angeles Lakers photographer Andy Bernstein is being recognized by the Los Angeles Public Library with an “All Access: Behind the Scenes with NBA Photographer Andrew D. Bernstein” exhibit that runs through April 14.

It’s on display at the downtown Central Library’s First Floor Galleries, located at 630 W. Fifth St. The exhibit is open during Central Library hours, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sundays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“It has truly been a dream job for me documenting the NBA for almost four decades. What an amazing experience to witness through my camera so many spectacular athletes and moments that have defined eras and the growth of the league,” Bernstein said.

“It is an absolute thrill to exhibit these images in the Central Library, which attracts about 5,000 people a day from all walks of life.”

Bernstein has photographed championship seasons of the Lakers, Dodgers and Kings. In addition to serving as the official photographer of the Lakers, he holds the role for the Clippers, local NHL and MLS teams, and is also the director of photography at Staples Center and the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live.

Bernstein recently collaborated with Kobe Bryant on “The Mamba Mentality: How I Play,” which incorporated his photographs with the Lakers legend’s writing to encapsulate his 20-year career.

Last year, Bernstein was the recipient of the Curt Gowdy Award for Print Media from the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.