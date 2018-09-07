Lakers Photographer Andy Bernstein Receives 2018 Curt Gowdy Media Award At Basketball Hall Of Fame

Famed NBA and Los Angeles Lakers photographer Andrew Bernstein received the 2018 Curt Gowdy Media Award during a ceremony at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Doris Burke was also recognized as a recipient.

The Award is named in honor of the late Curt Gowdy, a legendary sports broadcaster and former Hall of Fame board member and president. It’s presented annually to members of electronic and print media whose longtime efforts have made a significant contribution to basketball.

Chick Hearn won the award in 1992. Bernstein is synonymous with NBA photography, particularly with his capturing of memorable career highlights for Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and several of the Lakers’ championships.

Bernstein’s first opportunity in the NBA came at the 1983 All-Star Game at The Forum. He has worked as the official photographer of the Clippers, Dodgers, Kings and Lakers during his illustrious 35-year career. He’s also photographed multiple Olympics.

Bryant is among those to rave about his work. The five-time champion has said he not only had posters of Bernstein’s work as a child, but used them to study certain aspects of footwork and defensive placement.

