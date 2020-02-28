Lakers Overcome Slow Start And Dominate Warriors In Third Quarter

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors, 116-86.

Without LeBron James, the Lakers experienced some difficulty scoring from the field but luckily their defense was able to keep the Warriors from putting up points as well. Anthony Davis looked to carry the offensive load, but Draymond Green gave him trouble and allowed Golden State to take the lead after a pair of three-pointers.

The Lakers were able to chip away at the deficit as the Warriors began to settle for jumpers and turned the ball over. A late foul from Markieff Morris on a three-point attempt allowed Golden State to tie the game 24-24 heading into the second quarter.

Kyle Kuzma was able to get going on the offensive end to begin the quarter as he found success driving to the rim and finishing with a variety of runners in the lane. On the flip side, Green was ejected from the game after picking up two quick technical fouls.

Los Angeles was able to build on their lead as they slowed down Golden State and forced them into several tough looks. However, a late spurt from the Warriors led by Eric Paschall allowed them to get back in the game, but the Lakers still went into the locker room with a slim 54-52 lead.

Los Angeles was able to extend their lead to begin the third quarter as they came out much sharper and executed on the offensive end. Davis and JaVale McGee took advantage of their size and length in the paint and capitalized on several easy attempts.

The Lakers found almost no issues scoring the basketball as the period went on as the got nearly any look they wanted and converted on most of them to blow the game open. Los Angeles found their groove shooting from distance and getting to the basket and they went into the fourth quarter up 94-69.

Even with Davis on the bench, the purple and gold continued to play well on both ends as the Warriors simply were outmatched from a talent standpoint. The Lakers bench was able to keep their foot on the gas pedal and they came away with the win.