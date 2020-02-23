Lakers Officially Waive DeMarcus Cousins And Sign Markieff Morris

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially signed former Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris after he cleared waivers, the team announced on Feb. 23.

And in a related move, they waived center DeMarcus Cousins. These moves were first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

After receiving interest from numerous teams at the 2019-20 NBA trade deadline, Morris was eventually bought out by the rebuilding Pistons.

In 44 games (16 starts) with the Pistons, Morris averaged 11.0 points (39.7 percent from the three-point line) and 3.9 rebounds in 22.5 minutes.