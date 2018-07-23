Lakers Officially Sign Veteran Forward Michael Beasley

The Los Angeles Lakers officially announced on Monday that they have signed veteran forward Michael Beasley to a one-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released, although it is believed to be for the veteran’s minimum.

Beasley becomes the latest big personality veteran that the Lakers have signed this offseason, joining the likes of Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee, surrounding LeBron James and the Lakers young core with experience.

The 29-year-old played in 74 games (30 starts) for the New York Knicks last season, averaging 13.2 points (.507 FG%), 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 22.3 minutes per game.

He played particularly well is his two games against the Lakers, averaging 15.0 points on 59.1 percent shooting coming off the bench for New York, which is a similar role that he will likely play now that he is in Los Angeles.

Beasley was the 15th player to sign a contract with the Lakers, so their roster is officially full although they still have one more two-way contract to give out during training camp.

At 6-foot, 10-inches, Beasley fills a need for the Lakers as a versatile big man that can handle the ball and even extend his game all the way out to the three-point line. He also adds to their depth in case one of their young players goes down with an injury.

The former No. 2 overall pick has not lived up to the hype that surrounded him coming out of Kansas State, but he has still proven to be a capable NBA player throughout the course of his career.

