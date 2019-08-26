Lakers Officially Sign Dwight Howard To One-year, Non-guaranteed Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers officially announce they have signed Dwight Howard for the 2019-20 NBA season.

While terms were not disclosed, Howard reportedly will sign a one-year, non-guaranteed deal — which was originally reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Aug. 23.

And in a related move, the Lakers waived Aric Holman.

Howard was able to reach a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies in order to sign with the Lakers, allowing him a chance at redemption following an unsuccessful one-year stint with them via trade during the 2012-13 season.

Howard would leave to join the Houston Rockets the following summer but has now been on five teams since 2016 with two of them buying him out immediately.

The biggest questions surrounding Howard have to do with his health and motivation. He played just nine games last season for the Washington Wizards while dealing with a glute injury, but is now healthy. He has also been speaking about his newfound motivation and was apparently able to win over both Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

The pursuit of Howard comes in the midst of the unfortunate DeMarcus Cousins injury. Davis has been open about his desire to not play center regularly and Howard gives them another option to put next to him who can defend, rebound, block shots, and finish at the rim.

The Lakers also worked out Joakim Noah and Marreese Speights but decided Howard was the best fit and it sounds as if he will compete with JaVale McGee for the team’s starting center spot. While Howard was unhealthy, he played in 81 games the season before with the Charlotte Hornets where he averaged 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds.

His time with the Lakers has long been viewed as the biggest black mark on his career, but now he has the chance to erase that if he can help bring them a championship.