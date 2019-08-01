Lakers Officially Announce 2019-20 NBA Season Coaching Staff

The Los Angeles Lakers officially announced head coach Frank Vogel’s 2019-20 NBA season coaching staff.

Headlined by Jason Kidd, Lionel Hollins, Phil Handy, Miles Simon, Mike Penberthy, and Quinton Crawford will join Vogel’s coaching staff as assistant coaches in Year 1.

Greg St. Jean (player development coach and advance scout), Dru Anthrop (head video coordinator and player development coach), and Jon Pastorek (assistant video coordinator and player development coach) complete the rest of Vogel’s staff heading into the 2019-20 season.

For Vogel, he ‘could not be more excited’ about the coaching staff he and the front office have ultimately assembled.

“I could not be more excited about the group we’ve assembled,” said Vogel in the team’s press release.

“Each of these guys brings a unique set of skills and experiences that will greatly impact the success of our players, as we look to build a championship-caliber team.”

Despite the month-long head coaching search, the Lakers recovered with Vogel and an experienced coaching staff, which was a major criticism of former head coach Luke Walton and his coaching staff during his three seasons.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and strong role players, there is pressure on Vogel and his coaching staff to maximize the roster en route to their first championship since the 2010 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.