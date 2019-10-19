Lakers News: Zach Norvell Jr. Details Breaking Jordan Poole’s Ankles For Second Time

Despite a 124-103 loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers have to be happy with how they have looked ahead of 2019-20 NBA Opening Night.

Head coach Frank Vogel rested his starters and most of the rotation as they have proven they are more than ready for regular season action. LeBron James and Anthony Davis showed they have already established some chemistry, particularly in the pick-and-roll as they have connected on several highlight-reel plays while the shooters around them have provided the necessary spacing that was lacking from last season.

While it is never wise to draw too much from preseason games, Los Angeles may have found a legitimate gem in Zach Norvell Jr., who went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft. After showing out in NBA Summer League, Norvell has impressed in the preseason with his knack for knocking down jumpers and getting to the basket.

In their last bout with the Warriors, the rookie crossed over Jordan Poole again on his way to the basket and he discussed the play, according to Joey Ramirez of Lakers:

“I’m just trying to break them down, get to the basket,” Norvell said. “It’s pretty cool to see [my teammates] go crazy though.”

Norvell Jr. has certainly opened eyes for the team and the fans as he definitely has the ability to score the ball in a variety of ways. Known for his shooting and spacing, he has flashed a burgeoning off-the-bounce game as evidenced by his play on Poole as well as some nice assists.

While Norvell is most likely to spend most of the season with the South Bay Lakers to develop, it is comforting to know the front office is still able to identify players with potential who may be able to legitimately contribute down the line. Along with Norvell, Devontae Cacok has also shown that he may be another find for a scouting department that has done a good job of finding diamonds in the rough.

Norvell’s long-term outlook is just one of the many positives for the purple and gold to hang their hats on prior to their first game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

With Davis and James now on board for what’s looking like a contending team, fans are in the right for thinking that a deep playoff run is in the works.