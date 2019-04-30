Lakers News: Tyson Chandler Believes In Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, And Young Core

Over the past five seasons or so, teams like the Los Angeles Lakers have been rebuilding through the NBA Draft amid the Golden State Warriors dynasty.

With four lottery draft picks since 2014, the Lakers have established a young core with Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart selected at the end of the first round.

To Tyson Chandler who signed during the 2018-19 NBA season, the young core is only just beginning to develop their talents.

The 36-year-old explained his thoughts on the potential of Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kuzma, and Hart at his recent exit interview.

“It’s tough to win in this league and it takes time to build. It takes time to put together the right pieces. I definitely think they have those pieces here. I thought so from afar when I had a chance to compete against Zo, B.I., Kuz, Josh,” Chandler said. “And I feel even better about it being here because it’s a great crop, great group of young men who really understand how to play the game. But I feel like they have big-time potential. They’re nowhere near even scratching the surface of what they’ll be capable of.”

Unfortunately, the team’s young core suffered injuries that limited them in their second and third seasons. As Ball and Ingram had season-ending injuries, Kuzma established himself as the team’s second scoring option while Hart tried to play through his injury.

Out of the young core, Chandler singled out Ingram who averaged 27.8 points and 7.5 rebounds following the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend.

“I thought we saw some flashes, especially with B.I. late in the season before he had to step out. I saw some special things from him that I didn’t even know that he had to be quite honest with you,” Chandler said.

Although the Lakers are looking for a second All-Star player alongside James, Chandler is ultimately confident in the team’s young core.

“I think they have promising pieces and it’s all about what direction they decide to go.”