Lakers News: Troy Daniels Addresses Potentially Being Waived During 2019-20 NBA Season

The Los Angeles Lakers are still weighing their options about whether or not to make a roster change before the March 1 deadline.

If they do add someone, they’ll have to cut one of the players on the current 15-man roster. The two names that have come up the most are DeMarcus Cousins and Troy Daniels.

Daniels currently plays the second-least minutes per game on the roster, only ahead of Jared Dudley. However, Dudley’s veteran presence is priceless and would be a huge help in the 2020 NBA playoffs. That perhaps makes Daniels the first rotation player that would be cut in the event the Lakers sign somebody.

Daniels reacted to possibly getting waived and whether or not it affects him, according to Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson of Heavy.com:

For sure. No question. I mean people might say that he’s not —– and yeah but everybody says it’s a business, and when they say it’s a business it really IS a business. I’ve been traded five times in my career in the past seven years so I’m scarred for life. So whatever happens. I just think whatever happens is going to happen and when it does happen, just stay strong stay true to yourself and continue to work if it happens. Obviously we’ve been up and we’ve been down. That’s what teams do. You go up, you go down. You go up, you go down. But media and everybody speculating we need help with this, we need that… we have the perfect team to win a championship. Whatever the case may be. I think we can match up with the Clippers good, I think we can beat Milwaukee in seven, I honestly do if everybody’s playing to their type of basketball. We have a couple of the best players in the world.

At this point, it is most likely going to be between Daniels and Cousins should the Lakers make a move. However, Daniels is arguing the Lakers don’t need any other pieces, something that certainly has merit to it.

The Lakers are 41-12 with the No. 1 record in the Western Conference and they did it with a lot of their major role players not playing their best basketball.

Kyle Kuzma, Avery Bradley, Danny Green, and Rajon Rondo all have played major minutes and have been variously inconsistent at times. If even two of these four can put it all together, this team becomes a lot more dangerous.