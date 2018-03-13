Lakers News: Travis Wear Signed To Second 10-Day Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday announced the signing of Travis Wear to a second 10-day contract. Wear initially joined the team from South Bay of the G League on March 2, and made his Lakers debut the following night.

Wear scored 13 points, had two rebounds and played strong defense when isolated late in the game on Rudy Gay, helping the Lakers to a comeback win against the San Antonio Spurs to cap off a 4-0 road trip.

The 13 minutes played was Wear’s first NBA action since spending time with the New York Knicks during the 2014-15 season. Thus far he’s appeared in five games for the Lakers and is averaging 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 10.4 minutes.

“He earned it,” Lakers head coach Luke Walton said of Wear. “He’s played well in his opportunities. He’s made shots for us but more importantly, he’s done the little things well. He’s communicating on defense, rebounding, guarding his man. Happy to have him back.”

In 33 games (29 starts) with South Bay this season, the UCLA product averaged 16.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and two assists, while shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from 3-point territory.

The Lakers roster now stands at 17 players, including Alex Caruso and Gary Payton II, who both are on two-way contracts. Wear joins Nigel Hayes and Derrick Williams as players who have signed 10-day contracts with the Lakers this season.

The recent additions of Wear and Williams have been in response to injuries to Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram, coupled with the buyout of Corey Brewer, leaving the team light on depth at the wing position.

Once his contract runs out, the Lakers would need to sign Wear to a deal for the remainder of the season in order to keep him on the roster.