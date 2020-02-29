Lakers News: Tom Brady ‘Deeply Affected’ By Loss Of Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant was someone who affected people in all sports and walks of life.

While some athletes are revered amongst their peers, only a select few stretch beyond their area of expertise and Bryant was one of them. Athletes in all sports across the world have spoken on how he affected them and Tom Brady is in that same boat.

Bryant and Brady shared a lot of similarities in their careers. Both are considered among the greatest to ever play their sport and their ability to play at a high level in the latter years of their careers is truly a marvel. It is for that reason — among many others — that Bryant’s death has hurt Brady.

Brady took to Twitter to release the following statement:

Brady’s words undoubtedly ring true for many people around the world. What Bryant did on the court was truly amazing and inspiring, but what he was doing in retirement was just as — if not more — powerful and inspiring.

As Brady noted, Bryant stood for empowerment and positivity. He constantly preached that through hard work and belief in oneself, one can accomplish all of their dreams. It is hard not to be inspired by teachings like that regardless of where one comes from.

At this stage of his life and career, Brady could rest on his laurels, relax, and be happy with everything that he has accomplished already.

However, Bryant taught everyone to never settle and Brady has taken that to heart even more moving forward. Even though Bryant is no longer here, what he stood for will remain in this world because of those like Brady who won’t let it die.