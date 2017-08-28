Lakers News: Thomas Robinson Working Out At Celtics Practice Facility

One of the better stories for the Los Angeles Lakers last season was that of Thomas Robinson. A lottery pick of the Sacramento Kings in 2012, Robinson caught the eye of the Lakers coaching staff while working out at the Lakers practice facility during the summer, earning a training camp invite.

No one knew what to expect from Robinson, but through pure effort and energy he made the final 15-man roster.

Though he wasn’t always in the rotation, he gave everything he had anytime he was on the floor and ultimately enjoyed one of the better seasons of his career.

With free agency basically finished and training camp around the corner, Robinson remains unsigned, but according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Robinson is currently working out at the Boston Celtics practice facility in hopes of a possible roster spot:

Sources: As Boston waits on finalization of Irving deal, free agent F/C Thomas Robinson working out at facility for possible roster spot. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 28, 2017

Robinson’s play last season showed that he is deserving of an NBA roster spot. Unfortunately, sometimes team needs don’t always match with the available players and Robinson seems to be a case of that happening.

While his numbers don’t necessarily stand out, they don’t tell the whole story. For the Lakers last season, Robinson’s energy and effort would raise the entire team. He made an impact just about every time he was on the floor. After trading for Brook Lopez and drafting Kyle Kuzma and Thomas Bryant, however, the Lakers front court was stacked and they simply didn’t have room to retain Robinson.

There is little doubt that Robinson will eventually catch on somewhere and it could very well be Boston. If something doesn’t work out he will definitely have plenty of options to play overseas or even in the G-League if he chooses to do so.