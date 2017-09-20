Lakers News: Team Officially Announces 2017-18 Training Camp Roster

By Daniel Starkand -
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially announced their 20-man training camp roster for the 2017-18 season after the final addition of veteran center Andrew Bogut, who they recently signed to a one-year, veterans minimum contract.

Bogut’s contract is partially guaranteed, but if he can prove to be healthy coming off his broken leg, he is the clear favorite to land the 15th and final spot on the roster.

That would leave the other four players the Lakers brought in on partially guaranteed contracts, V.J. Beachem, Vander Blue, Briante Weber and Stephen Zimmerman competing for the final two-way contract.

The two-way contract is a new concept in the NBA, and it allows teams to have two players going back and forth between the NBA and G-League as they are needed. Point guard Alex Caruso earned the Lakers first two-way contract after his impressive play during the Las Vegas Summer League.

The Lakers roster consists of just four players over the age of 25 in Bogut, Corey Brewer, Luol Deng and Brook Lopez, so second-year head coach Luke Walton will have his hands full this season trying to develop this young roster that also includes four rookies.

While the roster is set, there is still a lot to be decided during training camp and the preseason in regards to who will be playing what roles. The starting lineup of Lonzo Ball, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle and Lopez is pretty much set. But other than Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. off the bench there are still a few rotation spots up for grabs.

Below is the complete 2017-18 Lakers training camp roster:

NO.NAMEPOSAGEHTWTCOLLEGE
2Lonzo BallPG196-6190UCLA
15V.J. BeachemSF226-8200Notre Dame
17Vander BlueSG256-5200Marquette
66Andrew BogutC327-0260Utah
3Corey BrewerSF316-9186Florida
31Thomas BryantC206-10248Indiana
1Kentavious Caldwell-PopeSG246-5205Georgia
4Alex CarusoPG236-5186Texas A&M
6Jordan ClarksonSG236-5194Missouri
9Luol DengSF316-9220Duke
10Tyler EnnisPG236-3194Syracuse
5Josh HartSG226-5215Villanova
14Brandon IngramSF196-9190Duke
0Kyle KuzmaPF216-9220Utah
11Brook LopezC297-0268Stanford
7Larry Nance Jr.PF236-9230Wyoming
30Julius RandlePF216-9250Kentucky
12Briante WeberPG246-2165VCU
21Stephen ZimmermanC217-0240UNLV
40Ivica ZubacC197-1240
Head Coach:Luke Walton