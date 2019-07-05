Lakers News: Talen Horton-Tucker Will Not Play In 2019 Las Vegas Summer League

Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker will not play in the 2019 Las Vegas Summer League due to a stress reaction in his right foot, the team officially announced.

However, Horton-Tucker will remain with the team in Las Vegas and continue to receive treatment on his foot.

Originally the No. 46 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft (via the Orlando Magic), Horton-Tucker was ruled out for the 2019 California Classic but would be re-evaluated again.

Since the 2019-20 Lakers roster will be comprised of mostly veterans, there was an excitement to watch the 18-year-old.

At 6’4″ with a 7’1″ wingspan, Horton-Tucker’s versatility at the shooting guard position is one of many reasons why general manager Rob Pelinka ultimately traded for him.

While it would have been ideal to see Horton-Tucker compete against NBA-level players before his rookie 2019-20 NBA season, this is the right move for both sides.

At this time, the focus for Horton-Tucker is for him to be completely healthy by the start of 2019 training camp.

With Pelinka still needing to fill out the roster, it is currently unclear if the 18-year-old will have an opportunity to be a part of head coach Frank Vogel’s rotation in Year 1.

Horton-Tucker averaged 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 27.2 minutes in his lone season at Iowa State.