Lakers News: Talen Horton-Tucker Wants To Model Game After LeBron James, Draymond Green

After completing a trade with the Orlando Magic, the Los Angeles Lakers selected Talen Horton-Tucker with the No. 46 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Lakers were quiet for most of the night after trading the No. 4 pick to the New Orleans Pelicans as a part of the blockbuster Anthony Davis deal. However, general manager Rob Pelinka and his staff got in on the action in the second round when they sent the Magic a 2020 second round pick and $2.2 million.

Horton-Tucker played just one season at Iowa State, averaging 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 40.6% from the field, 30.8% from the three-point line, and 62.5% from the free throw line.

When discussing what he brings to the table for the Lakers, Horton-Tucker pointed towards his versatility and work ethic, according to Mike Trudell of Lakers:

“Keeping it versatile … you gotta be able to do a lot of different things on the court,” he offered. “Just get better every day is the most important thing, so I’m just gonna keep doing that.”

The 18-year-old is listed at 6’4″ and 233 pounds with a 7’1″ wingspan, so he already has a body suited for the NBA game. When asked whose game he resembles, Horton-Tucker listed a few current players:

When asked if he molds his game after any particular players, THT cited “Guys that do a lot of things” like LeBron and Draymond Green, as well as “2-guards like Bradley Beal.” Horton-Tucker said he watches a lot of basketball, and is always trying to take away little things from players to add to his game.

Horton-Tucker was the second-youngest player in the draft as he doesn’t turn 19 years old until November. His youth and lack of experience may have been the reason he slipped all the way to the Lakers at No. 46 despite being projected by many to go in the first round.

With the Lakers only having a few players on their roster currently, Horton-Tucker could have a chance to earn a spot in the rotation during training camp, which typically isn’t the case for second round picks.

Even if Horton-Tucker is not ready to be getting NBA minutes right away, he is a solid young player for the Lakers with hopes that he will develop into a legitimate NBA player in the future.