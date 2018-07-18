Lakers News: Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk Excited About What He Learned In Summer League

Of late the Los Angeles Lakers have managed to find gems late in the first round or in the second round of the NBA draft. Last year, it was 27th overall pick, Kyle Kuzma, and 30th overall pick, Josh Hart. This year, it was the 47th overall pick in Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk.

Mykhailiuk has been a huge bright spot for a Lakers Summer League team that went 6-1 in the two weeks. In the seven games, he avergaed 16.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 48 percent shooting from the field.

When he was drafted, Mykahiliuk stressed that he was much more than a shooter, and it’s clear that he was right. He’s an athletic wing with a surprisingly polished game for someone who was not taken too seriously by scouts.

Although the Las Vegas Summer League ended in disappointment, Mykhailiuk highlighted the experience he gained and the team’s growth, via the Lakers’ Twitter/a> account:

“I think it was good. For us, coming back from three tough losses (in California Classic), then going back to the Finals, I think we did really good. … Just learning how to play the NBA style of game. It’s different from college. Just meeting new people, new coaches, new teammates. Everything is new.”

Mykhailiuk came to America at a young age to pursue a collegiate and professional career, so no one would’ve been surprised if he needed time to better adjust to the NBA.

Yet, it seems as though he doesn’t. Mykhailiuk slid perfectly into the Lakers system, and now, with LeBron James at the helm, may be able to find consistent rotation minutes.

