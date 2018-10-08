Lakers News: Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk Excited To Learn While Playing Alongside ‘Best Player In The World’ LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers made plenty of moves over the summer, notably signing LeBron James and a slew of other veterans. Through all of this, some may have forgotten about the two rookies the team drafted in June, Moritz Wagner and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk.

Both should be able to contribute for the Lakers this season, but Mykhailiuk in particular has made plenty of noise since his excellent play at Summer League, as well as his performance in two games for the Ukrainian national team at the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.

Now, Mykhailiuk has shifted his focus to playing for the Lakers. And, like many of the young players, playing with a player of James’ caliber can be a remarkable learning experience. Mykhailiuk spoke about this, adding that he believes that James is the best player in the world, via AS Sports:

“It’s great to be able to play with him. What can I say. He is the best player in the world and has a lot of knowledge of the game. I will try to learn from him as much as I can about him.”

Mykhailiuk is getting a very rare experience by being able to play alongside James as a rookie. There is no one better in the league currently to help Mykhailiuk get quickly adjusted to the size, speed, and play style of the NBA than James.

The three-time champion has already praised Mykhailiuk for his focus and work ethic in practice. He could prove key for the Lakers if others struggle to help stretch the floor.

If Mykhailiuk can do that, then the doubts regarding the Lakers’ shooting should be put to bed as it will be proof that everything they need to be successful is already on the roster.

Mykhailiuk, as of right now, may not receive consistent minutes, but maybe through time with James and the whole team in training camp, he can prove that he’s ready to become an immediate contributor for the Lakers.

