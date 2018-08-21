Lakers News: Svi Mykhailiuk Receives Votes For Best Shooter In 2018-19 NBA Rookie Survey

Los Angeles Lakers guard Svi Mykhailiuk received the second-most votes for who is the best shooter in the 2018 NBA Draft class, according to the 2018-19 NBA.com Rookie Survey.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young received 47 percent of the votes and his teammate Kevin Huerter tied Mykhailiuk with 13 percent of the votes. Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Trent Jr., Utah Jazz guard Grayson Allen and Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo all received votes as well.

Originally the No. 47 pick, the 21-year-old surprised most at the Las Vegas Summer League. After shooting 40.9 percent from the three-point line during his time at Kansas, Mykhailiuk was able to quickly adjust to the NBA’s three-point line.

In seven games, he averaged 16.6 points (48.3 percent shooting from the field and 40.8 percent shooting from the three-point line), 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists en route to 2018 All-NBA Summer League Second Team honors.

Primarily known for his perimeter shooting, Mykhailiuk also showcased his ability to handle the basketball and create for his teammates.

Heading into the 2018-19 NBA season, Mykahiliuk could spend some time with the Lakers’ G League affiliate, like other second-round picks before him. But with the Lakers testing out playmakers around LeBron James and the young core to start the new season, Mykahiliuk’s role could quickly change if they need more shooters.

With Mykhailiuk being recognized by his peers, the Lakers may have found themselves another steal in the draft.

