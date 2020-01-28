Lakers News: Spencer Dinwiddie Changing From No. 8 To No. 26 To Honor Kobe Bryant

Since the helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and seven other passengers, the entire world has been in mourning.

With the Los Angeles Lakers-Los Angeles Clippers game on Jan. 28 postponed, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and former/current players have broken their silence on Bryant’s death during this extremely difficult time.

As the Lakers have not taken the court yet, teams around the league have honored Bryant by committing 24 and eight second shot clock violations.

Along with this incredible gesture, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban stated they will no longer wear Bryant’s No. 24 and multiple players have informally begun to do the same, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Sources: Multiple NBA players have begun informally retiring Kobe Bryant’s jersey number(s) as a tribute — with Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie among them, changing from No. 8 to No. 26. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 28, 2020

Spencer Dinwiddie later confirmed the number change, via Twitter:

Everything in life evolves. #26 🙏🏾 — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) January 28, 2020

In addition to Bryant, Dinwiddie also had another reason:

We often search for meaning in numbers. And yes you guys have caught a lot of the obvious reasons… There’s one more tho, a person that I often speak about but hold private and most close to my heart. Elijah + Spencer = 20 + 6 Honor your ppl, love you son 🤙🏾 https://t.co/pVT630bk0F — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) January 28, 2020

With Dinwiddle changing to No. 26 now, it beautifully represents two things. Two and six add up to Bryant’s first number while 24 and two add up to Bryant’s second number and his second-oldest daughter’s number.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, this is an amazing way for Dinwiddle to honor his childhood idol and more players are expected to do the same soon.