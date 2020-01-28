Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal ‘Not Doing Well’ After Kobe Bryant’s Death

The world continues to come together for Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and the seven other passengers who were lost in the devastating helicopter crash.

In the NBA, every team has committed 24 and/or eight second shot clock violations to begin games to honor Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers jerseys.

As the team’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 28 has been postponed, Shaquille O’Neal took the time to discuss the loss of Bryant.

After numerous social media posts, O’Neal discussed how he was just getting over his sister’s death, as transcribed by Justin Tasch of New York Post:

“I’m not doing well. I’m sick,” Shaq said during the latest episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq” on Monday. “I’m just getting over the death of my sister. You guys told me the other day when I came in I looked like I needed some rest. I haven’t been sleeping after Ayesha’s death because, not thinking about just the good times, but times I could’ve did something, or I could’ve said something or could’ve did something different, or could’ve loved her more or could’ve showed her more support. And the same thing hit when I found out this news.”

While some will naturally bring up O’Neal’s relationship with Bryant during their eight seasons together, he views them as two brothers now:

“I haven’t eaten, I haven’t slept,” Shaq said. “I’m looking at all the tapes. I’m sick right now. And I know some idiot’s gonna bring up the relationship me and Kobe had. Our relationship was that of brothers. We’re brothers on this podcast, John, we argue all the time. But in real life, when I see you and your lovely wife, it’s all about respect.”

Since O’Neal was looking forward to growing old with Bryant, he is going to be hurt for a long time while calling them the best duo ever created in the NBA:

“This is gonna hurt for a long, long time,” O’Neal said. “I want to see everybody get old like Bill Russell and Dr. J so we can have stories. We still are the best duo ever created, that’s not gonna change. But I wish at 60 and 70, in the old folks home or on this show, we could talk about it. But he will be remembered.”

During their eight seasons with the Lakers, O’Neal and Bryant won three championships in four NBA Finals appearances. While they could have won more and there will be regrets, they were able to eventually sort things out.

As O’Neal stated, Bryant’s death is going to hurt for a long time. The hope is the Lakers can win the 2020 NBA Finals for one of the greatest players.