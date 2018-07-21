Lakers News: 2nd LeBron James Mural Vandalized

Generally speaking, the Los Angeles Lakers fanbase was ecstatic with news of LeBron James signing a four-year, $153 million contract. Although James is entering his 16th NBA season, he’s yet to show any signs of slowing down.

The 2017-18 campaign was arguably his most impressive, and it earned James a one-point increase in his rating for NBA 2K19 compared to where he ended in the season in the game’s previous version. But with the excitement has also come unfortunate acts.

Not long after artist Jonas Never completed a mural of James, it was vandalized. Rather than continue to fix the mural, Never made the decision to take it down entirely. He joked about it being a tough lesson learned not to offend Kobe Bryant fans.

Despite the treatment Never’s work received, a second mural involving James was painted. This time, it had him gazing up at Lakers greats who have guided the team to championships.

Unfortunately, that mural has suffered the same fate as the first.

Josh Hart spoke out after the first incident, expressing his disappointment with the defacing of the mural. The latest act surely won’t please Hart, or aid the reputation of some Lakers fans.

