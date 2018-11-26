Lakers News: Seattle Seahawks’ Touchdown Celebration Emulates Allen Iverson Stepping Over Tyronn Lue In 2001 NBA Finals

The relaxation of certain rules in the NFL has allowed for a return of elaborate, and usually, entertaining celebrations of touchdowns and turnovers. Oftentimes these include multiple players on the field or even teammates coming off the sideline to join in. The Seattle Seahawks may have just topped them all.

During their game against the Carolina Panthers, receiver Tyler Lockett caught a touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to put Seattle ahead in the third quarter, setting off an outstanding team celebration.

Lockett and his fellow receivers gathered together to emulate the famous Allen Iverson step-back in the 2001 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. After draining the crucial bucket, Iverson stepped over Tyronn Lue.

For the Seahawks’ version, Lockett acted as Iverson, and David Moore played the role of Lue, via ESPN:

The creativity on this celebration was truly amazing and Lockett got the exaggerated stepover perfect. This is just the latest in NFL teams using the NBA as motivation for their touchdown celebrations.

On Thanksgiving, Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper emulated the odd free throw motion of Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz.

This moment in Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals is one of the most iconic in recent NBA history. Lue had guarded Iverson extremely well during the fourth quarter, but Iverson got going in overtime with the stepback jumper, followed by stepping over Lue being the nail in the coffin on that night.

The moment is so iconic that New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. got it tattooed on himself.

With NFL players and teams continuing to break out new, more creative celebrations, it may not be long before another iconic NBA moment gets the same treatment.