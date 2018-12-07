Lakers News: Scout Believes LeBron James Has Better ‘Top To Bottom’ Roster Than 2017-18 Cavaliers

When LeBron James agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers prior to a second star committing, many were curious as to what the draw was. The Lakers, before James, had a largely inexperienced roster who’s four-best players were still developing.

Since James’ signing, the additions of Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee and Michael Beasley were highly questioned by analysts. However, James has had nothing but praise about what he’s seen so far.

In fact, due to some of the early returns seen with the remade Lakers roster, others have started to put their belief in the group. One anonymous scout sees as much, noting that James’ current roster is better than anything he had last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, via Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated:

“This Lakers’ roster is better than Cleveland’s top to bottom,” the scout says. “And their best closing lineup is better than Cleveland’s best closing lineup.”

Last year’s Cavaliers were a four seed in the Eastern conference barely getting 50 wins. However, due to the difference in competition between the Eastern and Western conference, win count and seeding alone will not be the determinant of which team is better.

The Lakers further bolstered their roster by signing Tyson Chandler once he was bought out by the Phoenix Suns and cleared waivers. His addition provided them with a backup center and helped solidify rotations.

Of course, still are moments where it’s evident the Lakers are going through an adjustment period with James at the helm. However, thus far it’s largely been a success as he’s balanced taking over and allowing teammates to spread their wings.