Lakers News: Scott Machado Hoping To Play With Confidence, Find Chemistry With Alex Caruso & Johnathan Williams

On the same day Andre Ingram’s deal with the Los Angeles Lakers expired, the team signed point guard Scott Machado to a 10-day contract. It marks Machado’s first time joining the Lakers but a second stint in the NBA.

“It’s great, man. It’s a great feeling,” he said. “It’s good to be around the guys that have been in the league for a long time. It’s a blessing in anybody’s eyes.”

Machado previously inked a 10-day contract with the Houston Rockets during the 2012-13 season, and he appeared in six games. “Kind of trying to repeat that and see if I can stick to a team, or just show what I’m capable of doing. Try to bring my best to the team and help out,” he said of his focus. “Just to be myself, listen to the guys and just be confident out there.”

Machado joins the Lakers fresh off being named G League Player of the Week. For the period of March 11-17, he averaged 25.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists and 2.3 steals, and shot 50 percent from the field in three straight wins.

The 28-year-old is hopeful his prior experience in the NBA and playing overseas will make for a solid foundation. That Machado is reuniting with Alex Caruso and Johnathan Williams, could also be of benefit for the guard.

“You watch them play and they go out there confidently,” Machado said. “You see A.C. do his thing and you’re like, ‘Man, I played with these guys.’ It kind of makes me a little more comfortable coming up here. We did have good chemistry when we were playing with the South Bay Lakers. Hopefully it translates.”

Lakers head coach Luke Walton said Machado won’t slot ahead of other players on the depth chart, but he may still be given opportunities. “We just expect if he does get out there, to help the team and do the things that he does well,” Walton said.