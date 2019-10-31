Lakers News: Ruffles Creates Limited Edition Glow In The Dark Bag For Anthony Davis

One month before officially being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis and Ruffles entered into the first ever “Chip Deal.” The agreement called for Davis to serve as a creative partner to assist with developing products and offer transformational fan experiences.

The announcement coincided with Davis debuting a Ruffles-inspired signature shoe, The Ruffles Ridge Tops, which were designed by the famed Shoe Surgeon.

“Ruffles keeps finding new ways to make the game more fun for basketball fans and a ‘Chip Deal’ in itself is unprecedented – which is exactly why I wanted to do it,” Davis said at the time. “From the design of The Ridge Tops to new flavors and contests, I have a lot of ideas and Ruffles shares my excitement for making them happen.”

In the time since, it has come to light that Davis has some fear of being in the dark. So to lend a hand, Ruffles created a limited edition glow in the dark bag of their Cheddar & Sour Cream chips.

To help Anthony Davis overcome his fear, @RUFFLES created a limited edition glow in the dark bag of Cheddar & Sour Cream chips. pic.twitter.com/JIpl4t2tS4 — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) October 30, 2019

Ruffles additionally sent Davis a special locker filled with miscellaneous items to assist with sleeping. Coincidentally, it came on the heels of Davis putting together a historic performance with 40 points and 20 rebounds while playing just three quarters in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

As of Oct. 30, fans can get their hands on the limited-edition Ruffles Glow Bag by commenting on their Instagram page.