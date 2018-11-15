Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Will Undergo Surgery On Broken Right Hand

Rajon Rondo will undergo surgery within the next 24 hours and more information will be provided at that time, the Los Angeles Lakers announced.

While the Lakers extended their season-best winning streak to four games, it came at a significant cost as Rondo suffered a fractured third metacarpal in his right hand. It’s believed he sustained the injury on a steal in the fourth quarter.

Rondo immediately began flexing his right hand as he pushed the ball up the court but otherwise didn’t show any signs for concern. He remained on the floor for three more minutes before being replaced by Josh Hart.

Upon revealing the injury, Lakers head coach Luke Walton estimated Rondo would miss “at least a few weeks.” The 32-year-old did not speak with reporters following the win, and underwent additional testing on Thursday.

Rondo was among the veterans signed to a one-year contract this summer. While the initial belief was that he was solely to back up and mentor Lonzo Ball, the veteran point guard was given an opportunity to compete for a starting role.

Rondo began the season as a starter, in large part due to Ball still recovering from offseason knee surgery. But that last all of two games. Rondo was suspended three games for his role in a fight with Chris Paul, and came off the bench upon returning.