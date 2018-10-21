Lakers News: With Rajon Rondo Suspension Likely, Lonzo Ball Confident In Health And Prepared To Lift Minutes Restriction



Due battling knee trouble at the end of his rookie campaign and undergoing surgery during the offseason, Lonzo Ball spent five months off the court. In the time since he’s played all of four games for the Los Angeles Lakers; two of which were in the preseason.

The Lakers cautiously worked Ball back from the operation, bringing him off the bench in all four contests and keeping a minutes restriction in place. In light of Rajon Rondo getting into a fight with Chris Paul, that may no longer be a luxury for the Lakers.

“I’m 100 (percent). I’m ready to go,” Ball said of his health after the 124-115 loss to the Houston Rockets.

He reiterated that stance following Sunday’s practice, and added the minutes restriction would likely need to be lifted.

Lakers head coach Luke Walton wasn’t prepared to commit to as much just yet. Walton intended to meet with trainers to evaluate Ball, which is par for course on a day after a game. Walton also wanted to reserve judgment on possible rotation changes until learning the length of suspensions.

Ball played 19 minutes in the season opener followed by 26 against the Rockets. He finished with 14 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, while shooting 50 percent from the field and behind the arc.

“It’s getting better with every game,” Ball said of his rhythm. “Hopefully a few more games, I should be back to full speed.”

Rondo was at practice on Sunday and per Ball was, “normal.”