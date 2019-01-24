Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Focused On Getting Teammates ‘Easier Shots’

After recently being cleared for return to full-contact practice, Rajon Rondo is considered a game-time decision Thursday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With the Lakers 5-9 without Rondo and LeBron James so far, they were dealt yet another loss as Lonzo Ball suffered a Grade 3 ankle sprain against the Houston Rockets that is expected to keep him out four to six weeks.

As Brandon Ingram started at point guard against the Golden State Warriors, the hope is he can be a temporary solution until Rondo returns. While Rondo wants to be completely healthy following his second surgery of the season, he already sees how he can help the Lakers.

“Easier shots, not taking so many tough shots. Knowing when to get guys certain shots, as far as in their right spots,” Rondo explained. “That’s what I pride myself on, is getting guys looks where they’re most comfortable at and being able to deliver.”

Since the Lakers have struggled offensively the last 15 games, head coach Luke Walton is looking forward to Rondo’s return.

“It’s what you want. A point guard’s responsibility and leaders, captains of teams, it’s your job to make the game easier for your teammates. To get them going, get them rhythm shots,” Walton said.

“Rondo has been one of the best in the league at that his entire career. LeBron is one of the best at that. Whenever we can get them back as far as playmaking for others, that part of our game will get better.”

