Lakers News: Rajon Rondo, Quinn Cook Praise Jason Kidd During 2019-20 NBA Season

When it was reported the Los Angeles Lakers were insisting on Jason Kidd being a part of the coaching staff for whoever they chose as head coach, some were concerned at their intentions.

Many saw Kidd as a head coach-in-waiting considering his prior experience and the fact that he had interviewed for the Lakers coaching job itself.

Regardless of their reasons, Kidd still garners a ton of respect from players as one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game. His IQ was off the charts and very few in the history of the game can match his passing ability and court vision. So far, it is paying dividends for the point guards on the roster.

Rajon Rondo has a bit of a reputation as not being great with coaches but in a recent interview with Bill Oram of The Athletic, he had nothing but praise for Kidd and the constructive criticism he has given him this season:

“He’s very critical of my game and critiques me, constructive criticism, and I accept it coming from one of the best guards ever to play the game,” Rondo said. “He’s always straightforward and honest with me.”

The same goes for Quinn Cook who praised Kidd’s humbleness and relatability:

“He doesn’t act like Jason Kidd at all,” guard Quinn Cook said. “That’s how everybody is here. Everybody is real humble, down to earth. He doesn’t brag about what he’s done in his career. You know how older guys love to tell their stories, and he’s like the most humble person you’ve ever met.”

For someone like Kidd, it could be easy to come off as someone who believes they know everything, especially when it comes to being a point guard.

Kidd is an NBA champion, Basketball Hall of Famer, and second on the NBA’s all-time assist list, so it is fair for him to be able to critique the games of the guards on the roster, but he has been able to do so in a way that doesn’t turn off players.

For someone younger like Cook, it shouldn’t be nearly as difficult as players in his situation understand they still have a lot to learn. But for a veteran and former NBA champion like Rondo, there sometimes needs to be a thin line as to how a head coach handles them.

Kidd is showing he is more than capable in that regard and it is ultimately benefitting the Lakers team as a whole.