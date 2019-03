Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo (6,820) has passed former Utah Jazz guard Deron Williams (6,819) for 20th on the NBA’s all-time assists list.

With Rondo just needing two assists heading into the Phoenix Suns game to move ahead of Williams, he accomplished the feat by throwing a lob pass to LeBron James for an emphatic fast-break slam dunk.

While Rondo is in the top-10 in assists per game (8.5), he would be much higher on the all-time assists list if he better stayed healthy during his 13-year career.

Now having passed Williams, the 32-year-old will have an opportunity to overtake former Philadelphia Warriors guard Guy Rodgers (6,917) and former Boston Celtics guard Bob Cousy (6,955) in his first season with the Lakers.

And depending on how many more seasons Rondo plays, he could realistically finish ahead of former Philadelphia 76ers guard Maurice Cheeks (7,392) for 13th.

Rondo now joins Charlotte Hornets guard Tony Parker (7,023 and counting), Lakers forward LeBron James (8,555 and counting), and Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (9,028 and counting) as the only active players in the top-20.

