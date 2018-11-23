Lakers News: Rajon Rondo In Good Spirits As Recovery From Hand Surgery Is ‘Going Well’

Just as the Los Angeles Lakers were beginning to settle on a consistent starting lineup and second unit, they were thrown for a loop when Rajon Rondo suffered a fracture in his right hand during the fourth quarter of a win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Rondo remained in the court and did not appear severely impacted after the sequence in which it’s believed he sustained the injury. Many of his Lakers teammates expressed their surprise upon learning he had broken his hand and would likely need surgery.

Based on the timetable initially set by the Lakers, Rondo has approximately four weeks remaining in his recovery. “It’s going well,” Rondo said at shootaround on Friday in what was his first time speaking with media since the injury.

“I’m OK. I’ve been able to do a pretty good job of using my left hand. I’m able to manage.”

While he wasn’t able to suit up with his teammates, Rondo reunited with the Lakers for the second and third stops on their road trip. He was particularly active in the coaches’ huddle during Sunday’s game with the Miami Heat.

“Nothing that I wasn’t doing before,” Rondo said of his involvement. “Just what I’ve always done — be a coach on the floor. I am still a voice on the sideline whether I was in the game or not playing. To me, it’s I just don’t have a uniform on, that’s the only thing that’s different.”

With several weeks of recovery still ahead, Rondo has already begun increasing his level of activity. “Just got back on the court as far as the doc allowing me to sweat a little bit more,” he said. “Still can’t do anything upper (body) yet. But I can run and use my legs.”

However frustrating missing time due to injury may be, Rondo hardly views his situation as anything dire. “I’m not going through anything,” he said with a laugh.

“My life is great. I’ve got a small injury from what I do as far as work. So many things to be appreciative for. This is not a time for supportive teammates. They’ve been great. Just them being around and laughing and having great chemistry, that is support enough for me.”