Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Fined $35,000 For Unsportsmanlike Physical Contact With Dennis Schroder

Rajon Rondo has been fined $35,000 for unsportsmanlike physical contact with Dennis Schroder and verbal abuse of a game official, the NBA officially announced on Nov. 23.

In a rare home-and-home situation between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder, Rondo and Schroder received double technicals early in the second quarter.

While the double technicals served as a warning to both players in the first half, Rondo later kneed Schroder in the groin area early in the fourth quarter. After review, the 33-year-old was assessed a flagrant foul two and was ejected.

Rondo also did not leave the court in a timely manner.

Despite being shorthanded at the point guard position without Rondo and Avery Bradley, the Lakers still defeated the Thunder 130-127 to begin their four-game road trip.

As Rondo will only be fined and not suspended any games, he is expected to play against the Memphis Grizzlies in another back-to-back situation. Since returning from a calf injury against the Phoenix Suns, he has been solid in Year 2.

In five games off the bench, Rondo is averaging 7.2 points (40.0 percent from the three-point line) and 5.6 assists in 20.4 minutes. More importantly, he serves as another playmaker when LeBron James is on or off the court.

Although Rondo is playing limited minutes, head coach Frank Vogel believes his statistics are measured in ‘swag.’

While there have been debates about the Lakers re-signing Rondo, he still fills a need at this stage of his career and his teammates do respect what he provides on the court.