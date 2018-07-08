Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Discusses His Role For 2018-19 NBA Season

When the Los Angeles Lakers announced they had signed Rajon Rondo to a one-year deal, it brought with it a lot of questions. The signing made sense as Rondo is coming off a good season, and the Lakers badly needed point guard depth aside from Lonzo Ball.

Rondo, however, has operated as a starter for practically his entire career and one wouldn’t expect him to just willingly accept a bench role suddenly. And with neither being great shooters and the team’s backcourt depth, it’s difficult to envision them sharing the court regularly.

But Rondo only cares about one role, game winner.

“They have me here to help win games in any way possible, whatever situation I might be in, but I know I’ll be a big part of why we try to get this thing done this year.”

Rondo’s experience in big games will certainly be a positive for this young team. The 12-year veteran has played in 105 playoff games and has an NBA championship to his credit. That title is something he believes the Lakers are obviously pushing to get back to.

“They have plans, obviously with me being here, along with other guys they’ve brought in, along with this great young core that we have.”

Whether that involves him starting or not, however, he doesn’t seem to care.

“I’m not so much coming up here to start and things like that, I’m coming up here just to win a championship.”

Rondo spoke confidently about the team’s ability to compete for a championship this year, believing this team has the talent with the combination of veterans and youth around LeBron James to compete with the likes of the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

Whether he starts or not, Rondo expects to play a big role in the team’s journey for the 2018-19 NBA season and it would be hard to argue otherwise.

Medium Large is looking to add motivated individuals with big dreams and a big appetite for success to our LakersNation.com direct sales team based in Los Angeles or Orange County. If you love sports, know digital sales, and can throw your weight behind an aggressive commission based opportunity than we would love to talk to you. Please apply at: http://mediumlarge.la/?jobs=1576. If you meet our criteria we will be in touch!