Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Credits Teammates For Joining Mark Jackson As Only Players NBA History To Record Triple-Double With Five Different Teams

Despite what was likely a season-ending loss for the Los Angeles Lakers, a bit of history was made when Rajon Rondo registered a triple-double. It was his first of the season with the Lakers, and also gave Rondo at least one triple-double with five teams.

He joined Mark Jackson as the only players in NBA history to achieve such a feat. Rondo’s triple-doubles came with the Boston Celtics, where Rondo spent nearly nine seasons, then the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans and now the Lakers.

The only team Rondo has ever played for and not recorded a triple-double with was the Dallas Mavericks, where he played just 42 games.

“Besides the loss, doing it for five different teams, I guess is a testament to my teammates and where I’ve been in my career as far as taking care of my body, being professional and just trying to be productive when I’m on the court,” Rondo said after the loss to the L.A. Clippers.

Rondo’s game has remained almost exactly the same throughout his 13 years in the league, and it has allowed him for consistent success on the offensive end, regardless of what team he’s on.

With the exception of his stint with the Mavericks, which was marred by clashes with coaching and management, Rondo has found a home everywhere he’s gone, and done so with success. Last year, the return of ‘Playoff Rondo’ helped to lead the Pelicans past the favored Portland Trail Blazers in the first round.

When the Lakers signed Rondo, it was hoped that his championship experience would help lead the Lakers through the year, but injuries to him and other derailed the season. It is unclear whether or not Rondo will be back next year, but either way, his time in L.A. will be signaled by the history he made in Monday night’s game.

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off any Lakers home game ticket order for the remainder of the season.