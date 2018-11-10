Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Benefitting From Change In Diet, Feels Better Than He Has In Previous 5 Seasons



While the Los Angeles Lakers considered themselves as having their point guard of the future in Lonzo Ball, the front office felt it was imperative to pair him with a veteran. So the team signed Rajon Rondo, but not only to have him mentor Ball.

Rondo was given an opportunity to win the starting job, which he did in some part by default as Ball was recovering from offseason knee surgery. After starting the first two games of the season, Rondo has come off the bench in the last six (upon returning from suspension).

Rondo may be inserted back into the starting lineup on Saturday as Ball is considered questionable due to a mild left ankle sprain. Regardless of the role he’s filled, Rondo has proven to be effective more times than not.

While the season is still young, the 32-year-old is in better health and physical condition compared to previous years. “Honestly, I’ve never felt this good in the past four, five, six years, throughout the first 10 games,” Rondo said after practice.

“I haven’t been in the training room as much. I’ve been in the weight room, doing some yoga classes at home. My diet probably has a part to play in it. I have a different diet now. For the most part, I’ve been taking care of my body. I’m blessed and fortunate to be healthy.”

Rondo did not provide specifics of his new diet other than he’s eliminated sugar. He’s the second Lakers player to highlight the benefit of a dietary change, as Kyle Kuzma previously mentioned he’s felt the effects of becoming a pescetarian.