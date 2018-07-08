Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Believes Versatility, Unselfishness Will Make Them Tough To Defend

The addition of LeBron James is the big move the Los Angeles Lakers needed to get themselves back into playoff and hopefully championship contention. The next step was surrounding him with a team that could make that championship a reality.

Instead of signing a bunch of shooters and relying on James to create, Magic Johnson and the team’s front office made a concerted effort to surround James with playmakers and defenders. Players like Rajon Rondo and Lance Stephenson were added to the young core of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, and Josh Hart.

Rondo undoubtedly sees the positive in the current roster construction. “We might have a roster where there’s five ball-handlers on the court at one time,” Rondo said on a media conference call.

“Five guys that can play-make and create offense for each other versus just one dominant ball-handler, so it’ll be very versatile and I don’t think you’ll be able to scout and stick to one gameplan as far as trying to stop certain players.”

James, Rondo, Ball, Ingram, and Stephenson especially have all proven to be able to handle lead ball-handling and playmaking duties. Additionally, Hart, Kuzma, and the returning Kentavious Caldwell-Pope have shown they can also make the right plays as well. Overall, there is an unselfishness on the roster that appeals to Rondo.

“I think the unselfishness that a lot of these guys already have in their DNA as far as myself, LeBron, Ball, guys that get off the ball. We might dominate the ball at certain parts of the game, but for the most part, we always try to find the open man.”

Rondo, like James, is looking forward to having others make plays for himself for a change.

“I think guys like LeBron or myself, I haven’t had a lot of guys that make plays for me so it’s gonna be exciting to be able to just get up, get a couple easy looks, be able to push the pace in the open court, and take the time to look for one another.”

That unselfishness is something that head coach Luke Walton has been working to instill in the Lakers over the last couple of years. The team ranked seventh in the NBA in assists last season and that number figures to rise.

The Lakers have succeeded in building a roster full of long, athletic players who can switch defensively and create for each other. Now, they hope to see it all come together on the court.

