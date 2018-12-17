Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Assigned To South Bay For Rehab Assignment

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced Rajon Rondo has been assigned to their G League team affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, for a rehab assignment.

Rondo, who has not played since suffering a right hand injury against the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 14, is set to practice with them before rejoining the Lakers.

After making good progress, Rondo dealt with swelling that required for his right hand to be drained and called for three days of no activity.

Fortunately for Rondo and the Lakers, he was cleared to resume basketball activities after recently being re-evaluated.

Prior to the loss to the Washington Wizards during their four-game road trip, head coach Luke Walton was hopeful the 32-year-old could return against the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 21.

With three days between the Brooklyn Nets and Pelicans games, Rondo will have an opportunity to play against his former team.

Despite only playing one season with the Pelicans, he was extremely impactful especially in the 2018 NBA playoffs, averaging 10.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 12.2 assists.

As the Lakers are currently 18-12 and fourth in the Western Conference, Rondo’s potential return could not have come at a better time. Without Brandon Ingram for the last six games due to an ankle injury, the Lakers have had to heavily rely on LeBron James and Lonzo Ball in terms of ballhandling and playmaking.

In 11 appearances, Rondo is averaging 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists.