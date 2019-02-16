Lakers News: Personal Trainer Mike Mancias Refutes Report Of LeBron James Playing At 280 Pounds Because Of Groin Injury

When LeBron James suffered a strained groin in the third quarter of a win over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Days, there was initial optimism within the Los Angeles Lakers that he would return before long.

James underwent a series of tests to determine the severity of the strain, and was initially considered day-to-day. However, days quickly became weeks. Time passed without much of an update provided by the team or head coach Luke Walton.

James’ steady buildup eventually led to him being cleared to participate in non-contact portions of practices. He strategically increased the level of activity in practices before returning after missing five weeks.

Considering the nature of his recovery, it’s been speculated James gained weight and was now at a career-high 280 pounds. However, longtime trainer Mike Mancias refuted the report when it reached social media:

What street?…Sesame Street? — Mike Mancias (@MikeMancias1) February 16, 2019

Although ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has a proven track record and history with James and his camp, Mancias would certainly have the firsthand insight into his playing weight. Mancias has been integral to James’ workout regimens and recovery methods throughout most of his career.

The Lakers list James at 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds. His conditioning and health admittedly is not where it was pre-injury, but the notion that James gained 30 pounds during the 17-game absence is one that’s difficult to believed simply based on an eye test.

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off any Lakers home game ticket order for the remainder of the season.