Lakers News: NBA Teams Honor Kobe Bryant With 24 And Eight Second Shot Clock Violations

On Jan. 26, 2020, the world lost Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and seven other passengers in a helicopter crash heading to the Mamba Sports Academy.

After the initial report by TMZ/TMZ Sports, NBA commissioner Adam Silver later confirmed the devastating news about Bryant and his daughter.

As the NBA did not cancel games following the news, players who played with Bryant or grew up idolizing him tried their best to honor his ‘Mamba Mentality.’

After the jump ball, teams honored the 41-year-old with 24 and eight second shot clock violations while fans chanted ‘Kobe!,’ according to ESPN:

Love him or hate him, it was a nice gesture by the players and fans to show respect for one of the greatest players in NBA history and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will honor him ‘the way he should be.’

At this current time, the Los Angeles Lakers have not released a statement regarding Bryant’s death, but Anthony Davis called him the ‘first guy to put me under your wing’ after they returned from their five-game Grammy road trip.

With all eyes on the Lakers, it will be an extremely emotional game against the Los Angeles Clippers. As the city of Los Angeles comes together, the hope is Davis, LeBron James, and company win it all for Bryant now.