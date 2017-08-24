Lakers News: NBA 2K Releases Kobe Bryant’s Rating For His Birthday

Over the past few weeks NBA 2K has been releasing player ratings for many different players for its upcoming NBA 2K18 game. Any player who asked to know their rating were rewarded and many players took advantage.

A number of Los Angeles Lakers already know their ratings as rookies Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, and Josh Hart have all received their ratings as has four-year veteran Jordan Clarkson. Another addition to NBA 2K18 this year are the all-time teams.

The Lakers have already announced as one of the teams with members of the roster including Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and, of course, Kobe Bryant. And with Kobe’s birthday just passing NBA 2K decided to reveal Kobe’s rating on Twitter:

You can’t get much better than the rating that Kobe received. Of course, many will still argue that Kobe deserved that last point that he didn’t receive and that is certainly a worthy argument. Regardless, Kobe will still be one of the highest rated players in the entire game and very few will be rated higher.

The all-time Lakers team that Kobe will be a part of will be absolutely stacked and he won’t be the only player at or around the same rating. The likes of Magic, Shaq, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West and more will all be of similar ratings making this Lakers roster one of the best of the entire game.

Kobe himself has a history with NBA 2K, appearing on the cover of NBA 2K10 as well as the ‘Legend Edition’ of last year’s NBA 2K17. He also appeared in a hilarious commercial for this year’s ‘Legend Edition’ which features Shaq on the cover so it was a great birthday gesture shown by 2K for one of their more consistent cover athletes.