Lakers News: Moritz Wagner Assigned To South Bay On Rehab Assignment

The Los Angeles Lakers assigned Moritz Wagner to the South Bay Lakers on Friday for a rehab assignment as he looks to recover from a left knee contusion suffered during Las Vegas Summer League.

Wagner joins Isaac Bonga as players the Lakers have recently assigned to their G League affiliate. Alex Caruso also re-joined South Bay as part of his two-way contract.

Wagner was cleared for non-contract drills just over one week ago, and from there steadily ramped up his level of activity in practice. He recently advanced to participating in controlled scrimmages.

“We’ll keep evaluating him as he goes,” Lakers head coach Luke Walton said at the time. He also acknowledged Wagner figures to face a challenge in playing catch up as he looks to return, as any player, especially a rookie, would.

The knee injury, which was initially ruled an ankle sprain, not only knocked Wagner out of Summer League, but it also affected his offseason workouts. “Obviously it’s frustrating, but it’s part of it,” he said at Lakers Media Day. “I’m very excited to get healthy fully and get this started.”

The 21-year-old averaged 14.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in three California Classic Games, and 10.3 points and 8.0 rebounds in three games in Las Vegas. A timetable has not made public for when he may join the Lakers, who could use the depth at center.