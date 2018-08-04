Lakers News: Michael Jordan Supports LeBron James After President Donald Trump’s Tweet

Throughout his career, LeBron James has demonstrated he is more than an athlete, which includes using his platform to discuss social issues.

After recently opening the I PROMISE School in his hometown, James discussed President Donald Trump’s attempt to use sports to divide the nation with Don Lemon of CNN.

This is not the first time — and certainly not the last time — James will be vocal about Trump, but the President finally responded to his comments while mentioning Chicago Bulls legend and current Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan on Twitter:

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Jordan released the following statement through his spokesperson in response to Trump, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan’s official statement, via spokesperson, in wake of Donald Trump tweet referencing him and LeBron James: “I support LJ. He’s doing an amazing job for his community.” — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 4, 2018

Whether one agrees with James or not, he has become a voice for the voiceless. While the 33-year-old will always be compared to Jordan and Kobe Bryant on the court, there is no denying his impact off the court.

As James prepares for his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, he has not responded to Trump’s tweet yet. Instead, he remains focused on helping 240 at-risk students reach their full potential in Akron, Ohio.

Are you following us on Instagram? We’ve changed our handle to @LakersNationOfficial! Find us on Facebook at @LakersNation, and on Twitter @LakersNation.