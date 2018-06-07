Lakers News: Michael Cooper Will Coach Baron Davis, 3s Company In BIG3 League

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Michael Cooper has spent his entire adulthood involved with the game of basketball.

As a player from 1978-91, Cooper won five championships and the 1987 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award with the Lakers. And as a head coach since 1994, he has won three championships and the 2000 WNBA Coach of the Year with the Los Angeles Sparks and the then-Los Angeles D-Fenders.

After being fired by the Atlanta Dream at the conclusion the 2017 WNBA season, the 62-year-old has decided to continue his coaching career.

The BIG3 announced Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson will not return as head coach and player of 3s Company.

As a result, the five-time champion was officially named Iverson’s replacement for the league’s upcoming second season:

BREAKING: @ShowtimeCooper will coach 3s Company during this season of the BIG3. We wish @alleniverson the best and look forward to seeing him at BIG3 games this season! #BIG3Basketball #Showtimelakers pic.twitter.com/M2C2497qt5 — BIG3 (@thebig3) June 6, 2018

With 3s Company featuring Baron Davis, Drew Gooden, and Jason Maxiell, Cooper receives an opportunity to stay involved with the game. After surviving early stage tongue cancer in 2014, it will be nice to see the Lakers legend back on the sidelines once again.

Originally the No. 60 overall pick in the 1978 NBA Draft, Cooper recorded 7,729 points, 2,769 rebounds, and 3,666 assists in his 12-year career. He is also the only person to win a championship in the NBA, NBA G League, and WNBA.

As part of our efforts to help you understand how we handle the personal information you share with us, and in preparation for the new European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we’ve updated our Privacy & Cookies Policy. The updated Privacy & Cookies Policy will take effect on May 22, 2018. By using our services on or after that date, you’ll be agreeing to our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy. We recommend that you read our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy in full.