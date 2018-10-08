Lakers News: Michael Beasley Growing More Comfortable In New Setting

Although it came in a losing effort, Michael Beasley had arguably his most complete game last Saturday since signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. At the very least, it was one in which he was able to get through without issue.

Beasley was removed from the preseason opener due to a head laceration, and came out of the Lakers’ third game due to a right rib contusion. In both cases he immediately returned to practice and didn’t miss any time.

The 29-year-old played 19 minutes against the Clippers, scoring eight points to go along with three rebounds, three assists and two steals. “I think it’s his comfort level,” Lakers head coach Luke Walton offered as reason why Beasley may have had the all-around game.

“That’s why it takes time when you get to new teams. You’re running new systems and there’s a new vocab as far as what we call things. I think he’s starting to feel a little more comfortable in what we’re doing. When you feel comfortable in what you’re doing, you can play basketball and don’t have to think as much. He’s been getting better and better.”

The notion is one Beasley agreed with. “Getting more comfortable,” he answered when asked about the difference for him in the fourth preseason game. “Taking it a day at a time. The guys are starting to learn me, learn how I play and starting to ask more of me.”

Beasley has been used at a multitude of positions, including center in a small-ball lineup. Like with others across the roster, Walton declined to carve out a specific role for the versatile forward.

“It will be different night in and night out. We expect when he’s out there playing, he’s scoring,” Walton said.

“He’s a very gifted passer and he likes to pass from what I’ve been able to tell. We expect him to do what everyone else does, and that’s make shots when you’re open, make passes when other people are open, and give us effort on defense.”

