Lakers News: Michael Beasley Doesn’t See Issue With Large Personalities In Locker Room

The Los Angeles Lakers officially signed Michael Beasley for their 15th and final roster spot. Although terms were not disclosed, the Lakers reportedly signed the former No. 2 pick in the 2008 NBA Draft to a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

Along with Beasley, the Lakers have surrounded LeBron James and the team’s young core with some interesting personalities. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee, and Rajon Rondo were all recently signed to one-year deals as well.

With the focus on signing tough playmakers in hopes of dethroning the Golden State Warriors, Beasley does not believe having different personalities in the locker room will be an issue during the 2018-19 NBA season, via ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk:

“I think it is going to come together like a basketball team,” Beasley said on a conference call when asked how he thinks the Lakers will mesh with the new additions. “You got [14] guys other than LeBron James that know how to play basketball, and I think you got 29 teams that [are] overlooking the fact that they know how to play basketball.”

After an up-and-down career, Beasley reestablished himself during his lone season with the New York Knicks. In 74 games which included 30 starts, he averaged 13.2 points and 5.6 rebounds in 22.3 minutes.

With Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka stockpiling on forwards, it will be interesting to see what Beasley’s role will be for head coach Luke Walton.

Medium Large is looking to add motivated individuals with big dreams and a big appetite for success to our LakersNation.com direct sales team based in Los Angeles or Orange County. If you love sports, know digital sales, and can throw your weight behind an aggressive commission based opportunity than we would love to talk to you. Please apply at: http://mediumlarge.la/?jobs=1576. If you meet our criteria we will be in touch!