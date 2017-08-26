Lakers News: Master P Signs Metta World Peace To Play In New Co-Ed League

At the end of last season it was known that Metta World Peace’s career with the Los Angeles Lakers had likely come to an end, as the 37-year-old played very sparing minutes for head coach Luke Walton.

World Peace’s reason for being on the team was to be a mentor for the team’s young nucleus and bring veteran leadership, which he did perhaps better than anyone else in the league as he was recently named the Lakers 2017 Teammate of the Year.

But with the Lakers offseason acquisitions, World Peace will not be brought back to training camp for a third straight season, where he won a roster spot the last two.

World Peace has said that he would like to continue playing though, and while no NBA team has given him an opportunity it appears he has found a new league to play in as he recently inked a deal to play in Master P’s new co-ed league, via TMZ:

Another big signing for Master P … who just locked up Metta World Peace to join his new co-ed basketball league, TMZ Sports has learned. Peace will join the New Orleans Gators of the new Global Mixed Gender Basketball League — and will play in his first game on Sept. 23rd in Las Vegas.

Getting a former NBA All-Star like World Peace should do wonders for the young, up-and-coming league, and they are looking forward to having him:

A rep for the Gators tells TMZ Sports, “It was a no-brainer inking the deal with Metta World Peace. He’s in super shape and he’s well able to help any NBA team.” “He will be a huge factor in our league, he’s tough, competitive and plays excellent defense.”

World Peace appeared in 25 games for the Lakers last season, averaging 2.3 points in 6.4 minutes per game. Throughout his 17-year NBA career he was made one All-Star team, one All-NBA team and he was named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2004.

Master P, who is the president of the league, has also targeted Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball’s dad, LaVar Ball, to join the league.