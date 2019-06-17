Lakers News: Magic Johnson ‘So Proud’ Of Jeanie Buss, Plans On Speaking To Her And Rob Pelinka Face-To-Face

The Anthony Davis blockbuster trade has been something in the making for a few months now for the Los Angeles Lakers.

It is well remembered that Davis demanded a trade during the 2018-19 NBA season and the Lakers worked hard to get a deal done. However, the Pelicans had no intentions on dealing with then-president of basketball operations Magic Johnson, general manager Rob Pelinka, and the Lakers.

With a new front office in charge in New Orleans, the two sides were finally able to come to an agreement and both sides are excited about what is to come. Although Johnson’s exit from the Lakers organization did not happen on the best of terms, he still is rooting for their success.

Following news of the deal, Johnson reflected on the work he and Pelinka put in during the 2018-19 NBA trade deadline before saying how proud he was of owner Jeanie Buss, according to Broderick Turner of Los Angeles Times:

“Rob and I worked hard in February to try and make it happen. Now that it’s happened here in the summertime, I’m just so proud of Jeanie Buss because she’s been taking a lot of flak,” Johnson said. “Now everybody can see who the leader, how great of an owner she really is.”

The Lakers as a whole have come under a ton of scrutiny and criticism with Johnson providing plenty of that himself, especially towards Pelinka. However, Buss has experienced a lot of flak as well with many questioning whether or not she has control of the organization.

Despite being excited for the future of the Lakers, Johnson did admit that he hasn’t spoken to Buss and Pelinka face-to-face yet, but plans to do so eventually:

“Everybody will talk in time,” Johnson said. “Right now let them do their job, what they’re supposed to do. We will all, I’m sure one on one, talk. Conversations will happen when they happen.”

This is definitely an extremely busy time for the Lakers right now. Even though the team dealt away the No. 4 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft in order to land Davis, they will still be locked in during in case any opportunity presents itself. Additionally, the Lakers will also be looking for undrafted players to fill out their Summer League and possibly training camp roster.

Free agency is only a couple of weeks away as well, so Johnson is right in letting them do their job right now and ultimately they will be able to convene and discuss whatever needs to be discussed at a later time.