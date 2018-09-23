Lakers News: Magic Johnson, Luke Walton Open To Joining LeBron James In ‘Space Jam 2’

Earlier this week, SpringHill Entertainment announced “Space Jam 2,” which will star LeBron James and be produced by Ryan Coogler of “Black Panter” fame.

As filming is not expected to begin until after the 2018-19 NBA season, there have been discussions about including Michael Jordan in some way. If Jordan is not available, there is already some within the Los Angeles Lakers organization.

With head coach Luke Walton preparing to coach the best player in the game, he would not mind doing the same for the Tune Squad, according to TMZ:

“I’m a huge fan of Space Jam, so if they offer, I’ll be in it.”

In addition, Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson would have some interest as well. “If they have the budget for me, I’ll be in it,” he quipped.

“My quota is kind of high, though. I admired Michael in the first one, and I look forward to seeing what LeBron will do with the second one.”

Outside of James, it is unclear who the supporting cast will be in the latest movie. While Johnson and Walton would be great, it would not be surprising if James included his ‘Banana Boat Team’ of Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade alongside him in “Space Jam 2.”

Heading into the new season, James is already making his mark in the entertainment industry with different projects like “The Shop.” However, the 33-year-old’s focus remains on ending the team’s five-year playoff drought and delivering a championship to the city of Los Angeles.

