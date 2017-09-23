Lakers News: Magic Johnson Expresses Support For Golden State Warriors Amidst President Trump Controversy

The NBA world has been abuzz over the words of President Donald Trump. After Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry spoke about not wanting to attend the White House, the President tweeted that the Warriors’ invitation had been withdrawn.

This led to a host of players speaking out against the President including Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Now Lakers President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson has joined in. While he chose not to speak ill of the President, Magic took to Twitter and expressed his support for the Warriors organization, players, and fans:

I support the NBA World Champion Golden State Warriors, their owners, players and fans. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 23, 2017

Golden State players are champions and men of principle who give back to their community. #respect — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 23, 2017

This is more proof of the NBA being a family as people at all levels are speaking out on these issues. Whether retired players, front office executives, or current players, the NBA family has let their voice be heard won’t be silenced.

It has long been a tradition that championship teams are invited to the White House for a ceremony with the President. With so much controversy surrounding Trump, and Warriors players and coaches speaking out openly against him and his policies, there was always a question as to whether they would attend.

Magic has a lot on his plate at the time with the Lakers set to begin training camp in just a couple of days, and the Dodgers just clinching a playoff berth, but the fact that he felt the need to show his support at this time shows how important this issue is to him, and the rest of the league as a whole.